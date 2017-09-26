Road Warriors: WIU returns home after historic start

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- It's one thing for a college football team to win its first three games of the season.



It's entirely different to win three consecutive on the road.



Western Illinois has done just that.



Saturday's 42-point win at Coastal Carolina marked the first time in program history the Leathernecks have started a season by winning three straight road games.



It's a journey that took them to Tennessee, Arizona, and South Carolina, and success followed.



"I'm really proud of our team and our staff. That's not easy to do," head coach Charlie Fisher said.



"If you would have told me we would be 3-0 I'd be ecstatic. Does it surprise me? No, because of the kids we got here and we got good players, but we got guys that care about winning, (and) care about our program."



Western also kicked off the season 3-0 a year ago but only won three more games after that and missed the playoffs.



The 13th ranked Leathernecks' shot at staying undefeated comes Saturday against 10th ranked South Dakota at Hanson Field.



More on that match-up Thursday during 'On the Sidelines' on WGEM News at 6.