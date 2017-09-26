MoDOT crews return from helping clean up hurricane damage

MoDOT workers helped clean up some of the damage from Hurricane Irma.

A MoDOT crew is back from Florida, where they were helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.

The group of 58 MoDOT employees from the Northeast District saw a lot of wind damage and downed trees, and they worked to clear trees and debris from the roads mostly in southern Miami.

"It was a long travel with all of the equipment." Heath Otte of the Northeast Missouri District said. "We got a lot of praise from the locals. A lot of them were very appreciative. A lot of Missouri natives that we ran across were appreciative of us coming down and helping."

Otte added that a typical day lasted 12 hours.

