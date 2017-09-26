Quincy Plan Commission denies zoning request after complaints

So many people came out to Quincy's Plan Commission meeting Tuesday night they needed extra chairs.

Residents sounded off on a number of zoning requests. One was a concrete and asphalt plant, which will have to find a new spot to build after the plan commission denied their zoning request.

Residents living in Quincy's Drakewood subdivision felt the fumes and smell from the plant would cause health concerns and hurt their quality of life. Macomb company Laverdiere Construction said they wanted to expand into Quincy after getting several contracts in the area, including work at Quincy Regional Airport.

They felt the land at 30th and Locust Streets best fit their needs and worked with the surrounding industrial area. Some residents think it should be in a spot that doesn't impact neighbors.

"Asphalt fumes are known toxins," Resident Lage Brevitz said. "If this zone change is approved and an asphalt plant is built our community as well as surrounding communities will be negatively impacted. It would be detrimental to our health and most importantly our childrens' health."

"There is significant risk of encroachment on the enjoyment of people in the area that would be immediately affected by it," Plan Commission member Jim Citro said.

The commission told Laverdiere Construction they hoped the company could find a new spot to still build in the city. The commission also denied a request to reopen the Phoenix Nightclub at 625 Maine St. Downtown business owners expressed concerns with trash and crime when the club was open back in 2014. Commission members also didn't like that the owner, Steve Homan, did not appear for the meeting.

All items will be taken up by city council next week.

Also out of Plan Commission: