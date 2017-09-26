Adams County Board accepts higher than expected jail bid

Fence surrounds the area where the new Adams County Jail will be built.

Work could soon begin for the new Adams County Jail.

Tuesday, the board accepted construction bids. Jail Subcommittee member Mark Peter says the county will work with Miller Brothers out of Peoria, Illinois. The bid came in at $32.5 million, over the $30 million budget. However, board members felt they wouldn't be able to get a better bid because construction costs across the country are escalating.

"I think it's the consensus of the board that costs will continue to go up and not down," Peter said. "So the only way to control the costs is to go ahead and accept the bid."

Officials say change orders during construction could help the costs further. The contract could be signed by next week then construction would begin in mid-October.