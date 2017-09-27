Tuesday's Area Scores - September 26

**High School Golf**
-- BOYS
(Western Big Six Tournament)
1) Quincy High: 312
2) Alleman: 315
*Medalist* TJ Wensing (QHS): 74
Parker Campbell: 76
Jimmie Patterson: 77
Blue Devils: 25th WB6 title in program history
1) Central: 186
2) Brown County: 240
*Medalist* Conner Bross (Central): 40
-- GIRLS
1) Quincy High: 336
2) Moline: 424
*Top Blue Devil Individuals*
3) Krystal Burgtorf: 81
4) Hannah Maguire: 82
5) Avery Scott: 83
1) Pittsfield: 187
2) Central: 196
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 36
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Alleman: 0
Quincy High: 5
Jaeden Smith: Hat trick
Harrison Rosen/Jack Bartley: goals
Blue Devils: clinch at least share of WB6 title
Kirksville: 2
Hannibal: 3
Final/OT
Lucas Brown: golden goal
**High School Cross Country**
*Macomb Invitational*
-- GIRLS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)
1) Macomb: 63
2) Monmouth-Roseville: 82
3) West Hancock: 88
1) Maya Stovall (Macomb): 19:00
2) Megan Adams (Unity): 19:08
3) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 19:24
4) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 19:33
-- BOYS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)
1) Illini West: 61
2) Clark County: 84
3) Macomb: 85
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 15:41
3) Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 16:07
4) Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 16:34
5) Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 16:44
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Quincy High: 8
Macomb: 1
Blue Devils: (7-1)
*Class 1 District 8 Semifinals*
Kirksville: 0
Palmyra: 5
Lady Panthers: advance to Thursday's title match
**High School Volleyball**
Hannibal: 0
QND: 2
25-20, 25-14
Sydney Hummert: 8 kills, 11 digs
Haley Ballinger: 14 digs
Iowa City Liberty: 3
14) Fort Madison: 2
25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
Washington: 2
Keokuk: 3
20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16
Isabell Vandenberg: 16 kills
Macomb: 2
Bushnell-PC: 0
25-12, 25-7
Lexy Leezer: 10 aces
Unity: 2
Western: 0
25-9, 25-14
Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists
Liberty: 2
Central: 0
25-17, 25-20
Katie Wagner: 13 assists
Brown County: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-13, 25-18
Alexis Doyle: 13 digs
Mariah Markert: 12 kills
**High School Softball**
Hannibal: 15
Kirksville: 0
-- 5 Innings
Desarae Garcia: WP
Bowling Green: 14
Clopton: 9
Highland: 12
South Shelby: 2
Addy Johnson: 4-4, 5 RBI's
Monroe City: 14
Louisiana: 0
Hailee St. Clair/Riley Quinn: 3 RBI's each
Scotland County: 20
North Shelby: 0
Knox County: 7
Marceline: 8
Brashear: 10
Marion County: 3
**College Volleyball**
UMSL: 3
Quincy: 2
22-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-5
Marissa Gonzalez: 35 digs
Lady Hawks: (2-11, 1-4)
William Penn: 1
Culver-Stockton: 3
25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 28-26
Anna Stock: 21 digs
Lady Wildcats: (7-13, 1-6)
**College Soccer**
(WOMEN)
5) Columbia: 8
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Columbia: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
