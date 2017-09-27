Tuesday's Area Scores - September 26

Hannibal celebrates after Lucas Brown's game winning goal in OT to beat Kirksville.

**High School Golf**



-- BOYS

(Western Big Six Tournament)

1) Quincy High: 312

2) Alleman: 315

*Medalist* TJ Wensing (QHS): 74

Parker Campbell: 76

Jimmie Patterson: 77

Blue Devils: 25th WB6 title in program history



1) Central: 186

2) Brown County: 240

*Medalist* Conner Bross (Central): 40



-- GIRLS

1) Quincy High: 336

2) Moline: 424

*Top Blue Devil Individuals*

3) Krystal Burgtorf: 81

4) Hannah Maguire: 82

5) Avery Scott: 83



1) Pittsfield: 187

2) Central: 196

*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 36





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Alleman: 0

Quincy High: 5

Jaeden Smith: Hat trick

Harrison Rosen/Jack Bartley: goals

Blue Devils: clinch at least share of WB6 title



Kirksville: 2

Hannibal: 3

Final/OT

Lucas Brown: golden goal





**High School Cross Country**



*Macomb Invitational*

-- GIRLS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)

1) Macomb: 63

2) Monmouth-Roseville: 82

3) West Hancock: 88



1) Maya Stovall (Macomb): 19:00

2) Megan Adams (Unity): 19:08

3) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 19:24

4) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 19:33



-- BOYS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)

1) Illini West: 61

2) Clark County: 84

3) Macomb: 85



1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 15:41

3) Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 16:07

4) Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 16:34

5) Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 16:44





**High School Tennis, Girls**



Quincy High: 8

Macomb: 1

Blue Devils: (7-1)



*Class 1 District 8 Semifinals*

Kirksville: 0

Palmyra: 5

Lady Panthers: advance to Thursday's title match





**High School Volleyball**



Hannibal: 0

QND: 2

25-20, 25-14

Sydney Hummert: 8 kills, 11 digs

Haley Ballinger: 14 digs



Iowa City Liberty: 3

14) Fort Madison: 2

25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9



Washington: 2

Keokuk: 3

20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16

Isabell Vandenberg: 16 kills



Macomb: 2

Bushnell-PC: 0

25-12, 25-7

Lexy Leezer: 10 aces



Unity: 2

Western: 0

25-9, 25-14

Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists



Liberty: 2

Central: 0

25-17, 25-20

Katie Wagner: 13 assists



Brown County: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 0

25-13, 25-18

Alexis Doyle: 13 digs

Mariah Markert: 12 kills





**High School Softball**



Hannibal: 15

Kirksville: 0

-- 5 Innings

Desarae Garcia: WP



Bowling Green: 14

Clopton: 9



Highland: 12

South Shelby: 2

Addy Johnson: 4-4, 5 RBI's



Monroe City: 14

Louisiana: 0

Hailee St. Clair/Riley Quinn: 3 RBI's each



Scotland County: 20

North Shelby: 0



Knox County: 7

Marceline: 8



Brashear: 10

Marion County: 3





**College Volleyball**



UMSL: 3

Quincy: 2

22-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-5

Marissa Gonzalez: 35 digs

Lady Hawks: (2-11, 1-4)



William Penn: 1

Culver-Stockton: 3

25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 28-26

Anna Stock: 21 digs

Lady Wildcats: (7-13, 1-6)





**College Soccer**



(WOMEN)

5) Columbia: 8

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0



Columbia: 1

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0