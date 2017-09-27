Tuesday's Area Scores - September 26 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - September 26

Ben Marth, Sports Director
Hannibal celebrates after Lucas Brown's game winning goal in OT to beat Kirksville. Hannibal celebrates after Lucas Brown's game winning goal in OT to beat Kirksville.

**High School Golf**

-- BOYS
(Western Big Six Tournament)
1) Quincy High: 312
2) Alleman: 315
*Medalist* TJ Wensing (QHS): 74
Parker Campbell: 76
Jimmie Patterson: 77
Blue Devils: 25th WB6 title in program history

1) Central: 186
2) Brown County: 240
*Medalist* Conner Bross (Central): 40

-- GIRLS
1) Quincy High: 336
2) Moline: 424
*Top Blue Devil Individuals*
3) Krystal Burgtorf: 81
4) Hannah Maguire: 82
5) Avery Scott: 83

1) Pittsfield: 187
2) Central: 196
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 36


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Alleman: 0
Quincy High: 5
Jaeden Smith: Hat trick
Harrison Rosen/Jack Bartley: goals
Blue Devils: clinch at least share of WB6 title

Kirksville: 2
Hannibal: 3
Final/OT
Lucas Brown: golden goal


**High School Cross Country**

*Macomb Invitational*
-- GIRLS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)
1) Macomb: 63
2) Monmouth-Roseville: 82
3) West Hancock: 88

1) Maya Stovall (Macomb): 19:00
2) Megan Adams (Unity): 19:08
3) Sierra Stewart (Clark County): 19:24
4) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 19:33

-- BOYS, Team Results (Top 3 Listed)
1) Illini West: 61
2) Clark County: 84
3) Macomb: 85

1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 15:41
3) Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 16:07
4) Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 16:34
5) Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 16:44


**High School Tennis, Girls**

Quincy High: 8
Macomb: 1
Blue Devils: (7-1)

*Class 1 District 8 Semifinals*
Kirksville: 0
Palmyra: 5
Lady Panthers: advance to Thursday's title match


**High School Volleyball**

Hannibal: 0
QND: 2
25-20, 25-14
Sydney Hummert: 8 kills, 11 digs
Haley Ballinger: 14 digs

Iowa City Liberty: 3
14) Fort Madison: 2
25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9

Washington: 2
Keokuk: 3
20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16
Isabell Vandenberg: 16 kills

Macomb: 2
Bushnell-PC: 0
25-12, 25-7
Lexy Leezer: 10 aces

Unity: 2
Western: 0
25-9, 25-14
Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists

Liberty: 2
Central: 0
25-17, 25-20
Katie Wagner: 13 assists

Brown County: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-13, 25-18
Alexis Doyle: 13 digs
Mariah Markert: 12 kills


**High School Softball**

Hannibal: 15
Kirksville: 0
-- 5 Innings
Desarae Garcia: WP

Bowling Green: 14
Clopton: 9

Highland: 12
South Shelby: 2
Addy Johnson: 4-4, 5 RBI's

Monroe City: 14
Louisiana: 0
Hailee St. Clair/Riley Quinn: 3 RBI's each

Scotland County: 20
North Shelby: 0

Knox County: 7
Marceline: 8

Brashear: 10
Marion County: 3


**College Volleyball**

UMSL: 3
Quincy: 2
22-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-5
Marissa Gonzalez: 35 digs
Lady Hawks: (2-11, 1-4)

William Penn: 1
Culver-Stockton: 3
25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 28-26
Anna Stock: 21 digs
Lady Wildcats: (7-13, 1-6)


**College Soccer**

(WOMEN)
5) Columbia: 8
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

Columbia: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

