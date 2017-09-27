Hannibal Salvation Army thrift store is moving

Shopping center that the new store will be located at

The Salvation Army in Hannibal is moving it's thrift store.

The old location for the Salvation Army's Family Store is in downtown Hannibal, but officials said they've outgrown the building and are moving to a new place across town.

Heather Cook who works for the Salvation Army said the new location will be located at the Steamboat Bend Shopping center off of Highway 61.

She said the new facility is twice the size of the old one which can no longer hold everything they have to sell.

Cook said while this was a business decision, they also see it as more of an opportunity to help more people in Hannibal.

"We do see this as an opportunity to be able to increase our revenue in order to be able to further our mission which is to meet human needs," Cook explained.

Cook said they will be running both the thrift store and the family services center out of this location.

"If there's a fire victim or something and somebody comes in and needs clothing or household items they can get in and get a voucher and shop all in the same place," Cook said

Cook said they will take possession of the building November 1st and they hope to open the new store sometime at the beginning of December.

Cook also explained this is the busiest time of the year for donations and they can always use more.