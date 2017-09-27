City bus involved in Quincy crash

A car was seen with damage.

Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash that involved a Quincy city bus Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at 3rd and Maine just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said the city bus was headed north on Third Street and passed Maine.

Police said a vehicle was looking to turn left into an alley and crossed in front of the path of the bus and hit the side of the car.

At least two adults and one child were sent to the hospital.

The driver along with a mom and daughter were injured in the crash, according to police.

A passenger said a female flew forward in the bus. He said there were six people including him who were riding on the Red #1 Indian Mounds route.

The bus appeared to have minor damage.

Police issued a citation to the driver for failure to yield on a left turn. Director of Transit Marty Stegeman said the driver was from out of state.