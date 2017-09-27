Suspect named in McDonald's robbery

A surveillance photo that police say shows Miller in the McDonald's at the time of the robbery.

Quincy police have identified the person they say robbed the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.

Police have an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Joseph L. Miller. He has no known address, according to police.

Miller faces charges of aggravated robbery and robbery. Police said he walked into the business around 12:40 p.m. Monday, ordered food, and then demanded money and implied he had a weapon. Investigators said Miller then reached over the counter, grabbed cash, and ran off.

Authorities said Miller is not in custody, and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information, call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 217-228-4474.