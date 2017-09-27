'Icemelt' operation leads to arrest

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker announced another arrest in a multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative aimed at curbing the flow of methamphetamine into McDonough County.More >>
The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of the Edina, Missouri, mayor.More >>
Quincy police have identified the person they say robbed the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.More >>
The teenager who hit a woman with her car Sunday in Hannibal was charged, according to police.More >>
The Quincy Police Department said they have a person of interest in the McDonald's robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.More >>
A Roseville, Illinois man was arrested Friday night after an altercation with law enforcement, according to a news release.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement dispatch services were moved to Marion County on Thursday.More >>
Authorities said eight men were charged in federal court over the past two weeks for their alleged involvement in an Adams County area meth ring.More >>
A Burlington, Iowa man was charged with murder in connection with a body found near Wever, Iowa, earlier this year, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported.More >>
The autopsy report of the man who died following a crash in Quincy on Wednesday was completed.More >>
