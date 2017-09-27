'Icemelt' operation leads to arrest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Icemelt' operation leads to arrest

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
BURLINGTON, Ia. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker announced another arrest in a multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative aimed at curbing the flow of methamphetamine into McDonough County. 

VanBrooker stated Kelly E. Mitchell, 45 of Burlington, Iowa, was arrested Monday at approximately 8:39 a.m. He stated Mitchell was arrested by members of the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and assisted by the Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. 

VanBrooker said the McDonough County drug unit were also involved in the operation which includes the sheriff's office, Macomb Police and the WIU Office of Public Safety. He said Mitchell had a connection to McDonough County, but would not go into detail. 

Mitchell was arrested on two outstanding Des Moines County warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, according to VanBrooker. He stated officers located a large amount of money, heroin, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of Mitchell's arrest. 

VanBrooker said more arrests are pending in Operation Icemelt. 

