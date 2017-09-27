Edina mayor hits cow; arrested for DWI - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Edina mayor hits cow; arrested for DWI

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Edina mayor Eric Hunolt.
EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of the Edina, Missouri, mayor. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown said Eric B. Hunolt, 36 of Edina, was involved in a single vehicle accident. Brown said Hunolt struck a cow on the road Tuesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that Hunolt was arrested at 9:11 p.m. for driving while intoxicated on Dexter Avenue north of Missouri Route K and EE by the MSHP and the Knox County Sheriff's Office. 

The release stated Hunolt refused the breath analyzer test and was released with a summons to appear in court on November 14. 

