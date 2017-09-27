Edina mayor hits cow; arrested for DWI

The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of the Edina, Missouri, mayor.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown said Eric B. Hunolt, 36 of Edina, was involved in a single vehicle accident. Brown said Hunolt struck a cow on the road Tuesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that Hunolt was arrested at 9:11 p.m. for driving while intoxicated on Dexter Avenue north of Missouri Route K and EE by the MSHP and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The release stated Hunolt refused the breath analyzer test and was released with a summons to appear in court on November 14.