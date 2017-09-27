Safe school students get first college experience

Hise looking at information in the class.

Not every student gets to go to college after high school, but Wednesday, a local college made that experience come to life.

Students from the Adams County Regional Safe School sat in on a history lesson at John Wood Community College.

These students are at the safe school because they may not do as well in a normal classroom setting, whether it be for discipline or learning issues.

One student said the visit helped him realize he's ready to go to college.

It was a normal day in class for students at John Wood Community College. But for high school seniors at the Adams County Regional Safe school, it was an important experience.

"It's been pretty fun," Senior Jayden Hise said. "All the technology in the classroom is something new that I have never really seen before. It's way different than high school."

The safe school said it provides students an education who don't do well in a regular classroom setting.

Dick Tabb teaches the first year experience class at John Wood and said creating a comfortable atmosphere is everything for the students.

"With this program, the partnership creates this comfort level," Dick Tabb, Specialist in Career Services said. "I go down there, along with people from the college and talk about financial aid, time management, and career exploration."

Senior Jayden Hise said he didn't think about going to college, but after experiencing Mr. Rodriguez class, he thinks it's a place to continue his education.

"I see how good the teachers and I see how good they are at connecting with students," Hise said.

The college said students do apply after participating in today's event.

"Over the last three years, we have had two or three students from this program come to the college and it opens up an opportunity that they didn't think of," Tabb said.

Hise said the open discussions and small class sizes are important for him in order to succeed in the classroom.

"It's a new scenery, everything is different now," Hise said. "You need to step up and become an adult. This part of the process of life. Trying new things can be scary but good."

This is the third year of the event and officials said high school students can sign up for the first year experience class.

It allows them to get accustomed to the school and teachers before starting on campus.