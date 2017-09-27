Arrest warrant issued for deteriorating building's owner

The building has been half way torn down for over a year

A Tri-State is willing to put a property owner in jail for not taking proper care of their building.

The building that sits on the corner of South Main and Lafayette Street in Edina has been an eyesore for years according to resident Beth Russell.

"It's an eyesore and no one seems to feel like that there's any recourse for what to do," Russell said. "I'm glad that they're taking the action now that they are taking."

That action is an arrest warrant for owner Anita Woodburn, who lives out of town, after failing to appear in court Tuesday.

"Every avenue has failed and it's the only option that we had left," Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop said. "We didn't want to have to do it, but she just gave us no choice but to go this route."

Russell said it's a shame for someone outside of the community to leave a building like this.

"They should be held accountable," Russell added. "That building is their business, they bought it. If they don't want to live in the area, that's their business, but they should of realized that when they bought a building that they are responsible for that building."

John Bode with the Knox County Community Development Cooperation said it's become too dangerous to just sit by and watch.

"The building is unstable," Bode said. "If kids get inside there, parts of the building could collapse in on them, and we're talking about possibly causing somebody to lose their life."

But, with the owner not cooperating, Bode said it could be years before something is done.

"So it just seems to be something we're just going to deal with and put up with for a couple of years yet until something happens," Bode added.

The police chief said no arrest has been made yet, as the owner lives in southern Missouri. The city hopes to take a closer look at city ordinances and find ways to increase penalties for this kind of neglect.