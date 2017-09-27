Adams County harvest update

Harvest is underway and farmers are saying this weather is turning out to be good for their crops.

The area typically receives about three inches of rain in the month of September but, we have only received a little over a half an inch. While that may not be good for your lawn, farmers said it's good for them.

Officials said farmers are surprised how well their crops are doing due to the variability in the weather early on. They said the dry weather leading into harvest has actually helped farmers out.

"Farmers are not having to spend the extra money to dry the grain down after they get it out of the fields and put it in their bins," said Shawn Valter the Adams County Farm Bureau Manager. "So that's a cost saving measure that is kind of helpful to farmers this year "

Valter said beans are becoming ready to harvest and due to them being more susceptible to weather conditions than corn, farmers will make sure the beans are harvested as soon as possible.