Enrollment increases at Culver-Stockton

New enrollment figures are in at Culver-Stockton College and officials say they have the second-highest enrollment in school history.

Officials at the college say they set a goal to have enrollment at 1,100 students by the year 2020, but this year they surpassed that goal with the current enrollment around 1,130 students. The executive director of admissions says she believes the success of previous students and alumni has helped their enrollment.

She says they have built a new residence hall to accommodate the increase in students and the new goal is to have 1,200 students within the next couple of years.