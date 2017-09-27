Poised Pirates: Hannibal displays ability to adjust on the fly

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Nothing seems to be slowing down the Hannibal soccer team these days, other than maybe fighting back from first half deficits.



For the second time in as many games with Kirksville the Pirates had to come back from a two-goal hole to win in overtime Tuesday night.



The 3-2 victory gave Eric Hill's team 14 wins this season and showed their relentless mindset.



"I think what's working for us is that we're able to change things on the fly," Hill said.



"We can change our formation based on how things are going in that particular game. The guys do a nice job of adapting."



According to forward Cory Allensworth, "We're just staying focused. One game at a time. Come out strong, play as hard as we can every game, give it our all, and just stay focused. We have one goal in mind."



Tuesday's win proved even sweeter when you consider it kept the Pirates undefeated inside the North Central Missouri Conference with a perfect 7-0 record.



With five league games left Hannibal knows each and every contest is critical in the quest for a championship.



"We want to win and we don't want to take any team lightly because even if we beat Marshall we can still lose to Boonville, and we would lose conference," forward Adam Albright said.



Hill added: "What we want to do is keep building momentum if we can (and) work on the small things that we need to fix. We want to make sure that we're looking to keep the ball (and) let the other way work trying to defend."



The Pirates return to the home pitch Thursday night to face Boonville for Senior Night.



In all, seven games remain on the regular season slate with five of those on the road.