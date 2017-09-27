QPS board approves deficit budget

The Quincy Public School Board approved its district budget for the 2017-18 school year on Wednesday.

However, that budget will fall even shorter than previously thought.

QPS has begun seeing general state aid payments from the state of Illinois, but they have yet to find out how much more they will receive with the new funding formula.

Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the estimations for this year's budget have to now account for the elimination of a corporate property replacement tax.

That's a $250,000 decrease in funding, which now puts the estimated budget $813,000 in the hole.

"We're going the wrong way, but again that's a very conservative budget." Whicker said. "I do feel that it probably will come out better than that, but Roy had asked for a budget that we could live by, and that is certainly one that I think we can live by on the expenditures side. We just hope that the revenues actually come through."

Whicker also added that the district has been told by the state that it could be until December that they find out just how much new general state aid they'll be getting.