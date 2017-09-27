Texas Roadhouse raises money to help hurricane victims

Harvest is underway and farmers are saying this weather is turning out to be good for their crops. The rainfall totals for this month on average we typically receive close to three inches of rain, but we have only received a little over a half an inch. While that may not be good for your lawn, farmers said it's good for them.More >>
Not every student gets to go to college after high school, but Wednesday, a local college made that experience come to life.More >>
New enrollment figures are in at Culver-Stockton College and officials say they have the second-highest enrollment in school history.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash that involved a Quincy city bus Wednesday morning.More >>
The old location for the Salvation Army's Family Store is in downtown Hannibal, but officials said they've outgrown the building and are moving to a new place across town.More >>
Work could soon begin for the new Adams County jail.More >>
So many people came out to Quincy's Plan Commission meeting, they needed extra chairs. Residents sounded off on a number of zoning requests.More >>
A MoDOT crew is back from Florida, where they were helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.More >>
After decades in the classroom, Angela Scholl is getting ready to make a change in hopes of making an impact on even more kids.More >>
