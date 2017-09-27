Texas Roadhouse raises money to help hurricane victims

Texas Roadhouse in Quincy raised money for organizations that help hurricane victims.

Texas Roadhouse in Quincy made a big donation for hurricane victims on Wednesday night.

The restaurant donated 100 percent of its profits to the American Red Cross and other local organizations that help communities that were hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Manager Irena Reichert said the event was all about helping those in need.

"Helping hands and helping those that help each other." Reichert said. "I think to build each other up is super important. So, when we're hurting, we all need to join together and really be a part of the community in any way that we can."

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Texas and Florida also provided over 50,000 meals to emergency workers and shelters after the storms.