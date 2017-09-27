Baldwin name stays at new elementary school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Baldwin name stays at new elementary school

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The new elementary will be named Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary School.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One of the new elementary schools in Quincy is going to have a familiar name for residents.

Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary School will be located at the former site of Baldwin Intermediate, after the board voted on the name Wednesday night.

Baldwin is best know for his 48 year career in aeronautics, and for being the father of the modern parachute.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb says the community reached out and let the board know how much they wanted to keep the Baldwin name.

"I think the board felt good about that name." Webb said. "But, they got a lot of comments from the public, and their constituents saying 'you know Baldwin school has been Baldwin for a long time. Please leave it that name.' So I think that's why the board chose that."

The board also discussed district attendance, and how it hopes to improve the 93% attendance rate.

The Harrison school site was also discussed. The district hopes to have the redesigned bids in by December.

