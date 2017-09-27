Drivers react to speed ticket accusations in Palmyra

Speed limit is 55 during the stretch of U.S. 61 in Palmyra.

Drivers want something to change after hearing an accusation a driver was asked to pay more for a traffic ticket in Palmyra than legal under Missouri Law.

CNN Affiliate KMOV reports a St. Louis driver was charged with speeding in the stretch of U.S. 61 outside Palmyra.

To avoid points on her record, the city said she could pay the ticket and donate $100 to the law enforcement fund. KMOV reports that put the cost of her ticket over the cap set by Missouri Law.

Upon hearing the news, drivers were disappointed.

"This is very very sad to hear," driver Curtis Bramblett said. "I do support our local law enforcement, but that's just shameful."

"It's wrong," driver Cody Skelton said. "Obviously, It's wrong."

Drivers said they always see Palmyra Police sitting along the stretch of U.S. 61 pulling drivers over who don't notice the slow down to 55 miles per hour.

"We've always been told it's a speed trap," Bramblett explained. "Slow down make sure you are watching. It's one of those make sure you're obeying all the laws."

Some feel the city attorney knew residents would be willing to pay the extra amount to remove the points.

"I know people it's personally happened to," driver Karen Moore said. "If it lowers their offense, they would jump on it."

Mayor Loren Graham said in a release, the city was not entitled to the additional fee and should never have included it. He says the city is also looking into the tickets since the state law took effect to see if this has happened to other drivers. He says the city is also considering non-negotiable speeding tickets, meaning you can't cut a deal to keep from getting points on your license.

Drivers said the points can interfere with people's ability to make a living.

"If you don't have the point, you lose your license and you don't go to work," Skelton explained. "Unless you want to risk getting pulled over again and lose it for even longer."

Graham also said if other have been charged the fee, refunds would be sent out. Something drivers agreed with.

"$100 isn't a whole lot, but it's enough to get upset about," Skelton added.

In the release, the mayor did state current Missouri law does allow collecting the additional fee, if the violation exceeds 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.