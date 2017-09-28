Wednesday's Area Scores - September 27

**High School Golf, Boys**
(West Central Conference Tournament)
1) QND: 315
2) Macomb: 324
*Top Individuals*
1) John Michael Nixa (Macomb): 75
2) Alex McCulla (QND): 76
1) Rushville-Industry: 184
2) Brown County: 204
*Medalist* Andrew Jones (Rushville-Industry): 37
**High School Softball**
Mexico: 5
Hannibal: 4
Palmyra: 0
Troy: 10
-- 5 Innings
Mark Twain: 2
Community R-6: 7
Marion County: 1
Wellsville: 11
**High School Volleyball**
QND: 2
Jacksonville: 0
25-13, 25-22
Maddie Peters: 13 assists
Erika Eaton/Hannah Peters: 8 digs each
Central: 2
Pittsfield: 1
19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Destiny Fuhrman: 11 pts, 7 kills
Maggie Marable: 11 pts, 10 digs
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Chatham-Glenwood: 6
Quincy High: 3
Blue Devils: (7-2)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Canton: 3
QHS JV: 0
Jacksonville: 1
Beardstown: 3
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
18) Quincy: 0
5) Grand Valley State: 2
Lady Hawks: (6-2)
Graceland: 1
Culver-Stockton: 0
Lady Wildcats: (5-4, 2-2)
-- MEN
Graceland: 1
Culver-Stockton: 4
Mackenzie Northern: 2 goals
Wildcats: (4-3-2, 2-2)
