Illinois law change gives nurses more responsibility

A law change in Illinois now means some nurses now have more power and responsibility and it could save you a long drive to get the medical care you need.

Nurses at Blessing Hospital are excited about the change because it removes barriers in caring for their patients.

Davey Voss, a nurse practitioner at Blessing, said nurse practitioners will now be able to have what's called "full practice authority."

That gives them the power to write prescriptions without having to collaborate with a doctor, among other things.

Voss, who also has her own practice in Carthage, Illinois, said this gives patients more access to the care they need, which is critical in rural areas where doctors are not always readily available.

"The practices can be very different between larger cities and smaller, certainly in the rural areas where critical access is the only access," said Voss.

Blessing Hospital officials said this law may not have a big impact here but it will expand access to care in more rural areas which struggle to keep physicians.

Blessing Health System's CEO and President, Maureen Kahn, said the change eliminates the need for a written collaborative agreement between a physician and nurse practitioner.

She said that's a big benefit for rural areas.

"For many communities, this is going to open up doors for people to get more immediate access to primary and preventative care with the use of nurse practitioners," said Kahn.

Voss said this isn't an easy thing to get for nurse practitioners. They will need 4,000 hours of nursing and 250 hours of continuing training or education to qualify for this law. It goes into effect January 1st.

