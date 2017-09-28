Quincy City Wide Cleanup set for Saturday

It's like spring cleaning, but for the fall. City officials expect Payson Avenue to be lined with cars for several city blocks Saturday during the Quincy City Wide Cleanup.



City officials expect a couple thousand residents to take advantage of this year's cleanup, just as they did last year.

Kevin McClean, the director of Central Services, said the Quincy City Wide cleanup starts at 6:00 a.m., but McClean said he won't be surprised if people start lining up as early as 5 a.m.

"It goes quicker than you think, so don't be discouraged," McClean stated. "They move you in and move you out really fast. So, if you're way way back don't be discouraged. It won't be long before you're up there getting your truck unloaded."

McClean said it is residents' responsibility to unload their vehicle at the cleanup site but, he says it's quite the community effort and a lot of times people will help each other out.

"They like their neighborhood to look nice. So, I do think people will pull together a little bit to help take stuff down, for sure," McClean said.

McClean said they've had to turn people away before.

They're going to try to fit in as many garbage trucks in the lot on Front Street to make sure that doesn't happen this year but he said make sure you're in line with plenty of time just in case.

The line for the cleanup begins at 4th and Payson but McClean expects the line to stretch for several city blocks.

Items not accepted include: