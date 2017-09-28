New law aimed at protecting kids after arrest

Adam's County States Attorney said there are mixed opinions, but said to have an open mind.

Under Conor's Law if police arrest anyone under age for a DUI they will have to call a responsible adult starting next June.

Days after Illinois' governor signed Conor's Law, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha is commenting.

The law takes effect next June. It requires law enforcement statewide to develop policies on caring for people under 21 after they're arrested for driving under the influence. That includes police calling a responsible adult.

"It's an emotional type of thing when an individual that young gets arrested for driving under the influence," said Farha. "It's a noble law, but I think that there are some problems and we won't really know until those rules are promulgated to know exactly what the effect will be."

Farha said law enforcement is still interpreting what the law means and have mixed opinions, but everyone should keep an open mind.