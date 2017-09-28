Payson's FFA Agriculture Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State students learned on Thursday about the area's number one industry.

The Payson FFA hosted its annual Agriculture Day for the elementary, junior high, and high school students in Payson.

Organizers said students saw live animals while learning how important agriculture is to our economy and lives.

"It's really very important because each one of them one day is going to become a consumer and they are going to be eating the food and if they are a part of the production agriculture or not they are going to be a part of ag in some form or fashion so it's important for them to understand and know where their food comes from, " said Brandon Smith the Payson - Seymour Ag Teacher. 

He said in about a month 12 students of the FFA program will go to the National FFA convention that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.  

