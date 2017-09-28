Authorities: more drivers ignoring bus stop arms

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office said they've seen a spike in drivers ignoring stop arms on school buses.

Sheriff David Parish said more reports have come in from bus drivers around the county where drivers ignore bus stop signals. The transportation director with the Canton School District said drivers need to take their time and slow down to protect kids getting on and off the bus.

"Try and stop a safe distance away so that the kids can cross in front of the bus if they need to," Dan Priebe said. "It usually doesn't take more than a few seconds for kids to get from the seat to across the road and up towards their house. So it really isn't that long of a stop."

The sheriff's office said more buses in the county are equipped with cameras to catch drivers who break the law.

