Sunset Home hosts bake sale for Honor Flight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Baked goods were sold for a good cause at sunset home on Thursday. 

Members of Sunset's auxiliary group baked treats for the sale that lasted from 9 a.m. until noon. They said the proceeds will be donated to the Great River Honor Flight and that it's their way of helping the community. 

"The community has done so much for Sunset Homes, so this is an opportunity that we can give back to the community," said Nikki Neese the Sunset Home Volunteer Coordinator. 

Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m Sunset Home hosted the Sunset Cruisers Car Show. 

