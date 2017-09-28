On the Sidelines: WIU opens home slate with Valley showdown

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- They went south, then the west coast, and lastly the east coast, and Western Illinois won three straight road wins to begin a season for the first time in program history.



"If you want to be a good game you got to win on the road. You got to," head coach Charlie Fisher said.



"Now we're home and we have an opportunity to defend our home turf."



The 13th ranked Leathernecks finally have a home game.



And it's far from an easy one.



10th ranked and fellow unbeaten South Dakota comes to Macomb Saturday in Bob Nielson's first game back at Hanson Field.



"It's not about me and Bob, it really isn't. It's about us preparing (and) doing the things we need to do to get ready to play this game," Fisher said.



"Then on Saturday we play South Dakota, it's that simple. We coach the game but at the end of the day the players make the plays."



Western's defense is sure to have its hands full. The Coyotes have the most prolific offense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and average 52 points and 561 yards per game. Their quarterback, Chris Streveler, has accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns in only three games.



"What I love about Chris Streveler is he's a lot like (WIU quarterback) Sean McGuire," Fisher noted.



"He's highly competitive. You can tell he likes to win. He competes to the end (and) he has fun doing it. He can run the ball (and) he can throw it."



Defensive lineman Colin Olson hopes veteran leadership on defense will lift WIU's cause.



"We have a lot of seniors. We learned from our mistake last year starting off really strong and at the end of the year losing those couple games," Olson said.



"This year we're just taking it game by game."



The Leathernecks offense broke through with a 52-point outpouring at Coastal Carolina a week ago. Balance continues to be the key with McGuire at quarterback and a rushing attack that ranks 15th best nationally.



"We just can't drop our shield," tight end Adam Conrady said.



"We just have to keep bringing it each and every single day - bring it in practice (and) bring it in weightlifting. We have all the tools to succeed. We just got to keep bringing it."