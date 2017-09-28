Car hits home, trying to avoid deer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Car hits home, trying to avoid deer

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Residents and a driver in rural Adams County experienced some scary moments Thursday night when a car slammed into a home.

Adams County deputies say around 8 p.m. the driver was headed east on North 1200th Avenue in rural Adams County when a deer jumped in front of the vehicle. Investigators say the driver swerved and slammed into the front porch of a home. Deputies say the car is destroyed and there's substantial damage to the front of the house.

Investigators say people were home at the time but they're OK. Meanwhile, deputies say the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were privately taken to the hospital.
 

