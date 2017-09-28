QND's Potts returns to Berrian to lend helping hand

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It came up as an idea for Quincy Notre Dame's Troy Potts to provide something to an elementary school that gave him so much as a kid.



The senior basketball player sprung into action to host a basketball camp for kids on his own time at Berrian School.



Thursday marked the end to a month-long journey that he's thoroughly enjoyed.



"A lot of (the Berrian students) don't have the opportunities unfortunately that I did when I was younger. It's just more helping them (and) getting them involved playing basketball," Potts said.



"They all like to do that. It's basically just having fun and giving the kids something to smile about."



As a student at QND he's required to commit to service hours each year.



But he refused to turn in the hours he's spent at Berrian with more than two dozen kids. Potts says giving up his free time is something he's more than willing to part with.



"I don't want it to be like I have to do this for school," he said. "I want this to be more of me taking my time because I want to take my time to come here and help them out throughout all this."



Potts hopes to extend his skills to Berrian students in more than just basketball.



He's even thought of helping out from another of his passions - music.