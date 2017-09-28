WIU takes part in campus beautification project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU takes part in campus beautification project

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Students planted trees on Thursday.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

With an enrollment decline and a push to get more students at Western Illinois University, students and staff worked together to beautify the campus on Thursday.

Students and staff members alike planted trees and flowers.

The goal of the 'We Care' Project was to help improve the grounds of the university.

Assistant Superintendent of Grounds Eric Reed said the project allowed both groups to come together and showcase pride in their school.

"It bolsters the pride in the place that you work, and the place that you go to school, and it just brings out the best in everybody and makes everybody work together and roll your sleeves up." Reed said.

The beautification project took place right before WIU's homecoming weekend, which begins on Friday.

