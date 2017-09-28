Macomb building one step closer to demolition

There is some broken glass in the windowsills.

Torreson added that the building has been vacant for years.

The former Maid Rite building is across the street from Macomb's City Hall

Many towns across the Tri-States are dealing with buildings falling apart, and that's no different in Macomb.

The former Maid Rite building in Macomb sits right across the street from city hall, and City Administrator Dean Torreson said on Thursday that it has been vacant for quite some time.

"[It's been vacant] somewhere between 15 and 20 years." Torreson said. "Nothing's been done to maintain it. It's deteriorated badly."

As a result, the city received approval from the Macomb Historic Preservation Commission this week to move forward with demolition plans. Residents like Deashon Criddle said they've noticed the building falling apart.

"I just walk by it everyday when I go to work, and if they would replace it with something newer, it might actually pique my interest." Criddle said.

Torreson added that at this time, there are no immediate plans for any new businesses, but the city thinks the location is a good one.

"There are no plans right now, but it is only a half a block off of the square." Torreson said. "So I think it's a pretty good location, and I think sooner or later something will happen there."

Residents like Criddle said cleaning up the site and maybe putting in some new business would be a good thing.

"I would believe that would be positive." Criddle said. "More businesses could open, and have the chance to build right here too."

Torreson also said the next step in the process is for the city attorney to get a judge's order to allow the city to demolish the building.

City officials hope that is accomplished by the beginning of 2018.