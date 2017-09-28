Warsaw Lions Club donates to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Warsaw Lions Club donates to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Warsaw Lions Club made a $2700 donation to the Great River Honor Flight on Thursday.

The funds were raised during the Fall Classic last year.

The next Honor Flight will depart from Hannibal on October 14th.

