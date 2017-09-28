QU holds annual balloon glow

Hot air balloons lit up the sky in the Gem City Thursday night for Quincy University's 3rd annual balloon glow.

It's all part of a family friendly night to bring the Quincy community and QU alumni, students and faculty together.

"Quincy University is an asset to this region, and this is just one way that we can give back to the community, and our friends and partners in the area by putting on an event like this that's free, family friendly, open to the public, and just a way to come out and celebrate," said Director of Community Relations Matt Bergman.

The school estimates about 2,000 people came out for the event, which kicks of homecoming week.

