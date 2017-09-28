Local organization raising awareness about concussions

Nearly one in five teenagers has had a concussion, that's according to new research from the University of Michigan.

A local doctor says she's not surprised, and is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. When you think of concussions, you probably think of sports, but Dr. Margie Williams with the Brain Trauma Awareness Organization in Quincy says it can happen anywhere.

"My own children got their concussions playing basketball, soccer, you can fall," Williams said.

It can be deadly. Her brother died from a brain injury suffered in a car crash. She started the Brain Trauma Awareness Organization in Quincy back in 1982 to raise more awareness about concussions. She says people still have a hard time identifying a concussion.

"People don't want to think about that their brain's not working," Williams explained. "The first symptom, kind of like a heart attack, is denial."

Williams says some don't understand the serious nature of concussions.

"If you have a concussion and you return to play, you could kill yourself with Sudden Impact Syndrome," Williams added.

Headaches, nausea and dizziness are some of the symptoms someone with a concussion may have. Quincy High School Athletic Director Scott Douglas says Illinois law requires protocols on the treatment of concussions and helping a student return after having one.

"Not just putting a kid back on the playing field, but now also what kind of impact does that have on them in school," Douglas said.

Local coaches take the health of the players seriously and keep an eye out for anything that could be wrong.

"The brain is a delicate structure," QHS Boy's Soccer Head Coach Ron Bridal said. "An injury to the brain is something we've got to be really careful of because of the long term consequences we could see."

Williams says the best thing you can tell your kids is don't hide the problem.

"If you have a concussion, you need to report it," Williams said.

Williams recommends residents visit the CDC's website where there is a lot of information on concussions.