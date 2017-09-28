Palmyra police chief responds to speeding ticket controversy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra police chief responds to speeding ticket controversy

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Palmyra's police chief is speaking out after a speeding ticket controversy in his town.

CNN Affiliate KMOV reported a woman and her attorney accused the city of extortion for allegedly charging more for a ticket than legally allowed under Missouri law.

Chief Eddie Bogue  says the 'voluntary payment' controversy at the center of the piece is being misunderstood. He says the voluntary payment to the law enforcement fund is like a plea deal and you only have to pay into that fund if you want the ticket reduced to avoid points on your license.

"They have the choice to refuse that offer and pay the standard fine and allow points to go on their license and allow their insurance to go up," Bogue said. "It makes no difference to us."

Bogue also took issue with the claim that the speed zone is a speed trap. He said five people died on that stretch of road in the past 15 years due to speeding and his department is doing all they can to slow people down to avoid more deaths in the area.

