Thursday's Area Scores - September 28

**High School Tennis, Girls**



*Class 1 District 8 Championship*

Mexico: 0

Palmyra: 5

Lady Panthers: (12-4), advance to next week's sectional





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Quincy High: 0

Whitefish Bay (WI.): 4

-- Go 4 The Goal Fall Classic



QND: 8

St. Michael (MO.): 0

-- Go 4 The Goal Fall Classic

Mac Little: Hat trick



Boonville: 1

Hannibal: 4

Keaton Bartz: 2 assists

Pirates: (15-3, 8-0) - 10th straight win



Orion: 1

Macomb: 5





**High School Volleyball**



Mediapolis: 1

14) Fort Madison: 3

25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17



Danville: 0

7) Holy Trinity: 3

25-22, 25-10, 25-7

Emily Box: 20 kills



Central Lee: 0

5) New London: 3

25-16, 25-10, 25-17



Rock Bridge: 2

Hannibal: 0

Kyler Rademan: 14 assists

Kaylee Falconer: 10 digs, 6 kills



Macomb: 2

Southeastern: 0

25-21, 25-15

Anna Dively: 25 assists, 8 digs



Beardstown: 2

Liberty: 1

25-19, 23-25, 26-24

Paige Knuffman: 15 kills, 13 digs, 11 pts



Biggsville WC: 0

Illini West: 2

25-23, 25-18

Gracie McDowell: 14 kills

Kelly Sirtak: 23 assists

Mackenzie Duffy: 26 digs



Meredosia/Chambersburg: 0

Pittsfield: 2

25-20, 25-21

Adelyn Cox: 13 assists, 10 pts



Triopia: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 0

25-18, 25-17

Jordan Brite: 4 kills



West Hancock: 0

South Fulton: 2

25-16, 25-23





**High School Softball**



Hannibal: 11

Rock Bridge: 8

(10 Innings)



Centralia: 12

Palmyra: 6

-- Centralia wins CCC title



Knox County: 1

Highland: 14

Becca Scott: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI's



Marion County: 0

Monroe City: 17



Clark County: 13

South Shelby: 9

Isabella Acklie/Aubry Boulware: 2-run HR's each



Louisiana: 8

Brookfield: 1

Faith Rule: 2-3, 2 RBI's



Canton: 11

Scotland County: 5

Laken Hugenberg: HR



Bowling Green: 0

North Callaway: 4





**High School Golf**



-- GIRLS

1) Quincy High: 180

2) Pittsfield: 202

*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf: 42



-- BOYS

1) Quincy High: 158

2) Burlington: 175

Top Blue Devils -- Jimmie Patterson (37) and Parker Campbell (38)





**College Volleyball**



Culver-Stockton: 0

Evangel: 3

25-21, 25-16, 25-15

Monica Bumbry: 10 kills

Lady Wildcats: (7-14, 1-7)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 3

Central Baptist: 2

25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 15-9

Lady Trojans: (4-14, 1-2)