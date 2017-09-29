Thursday's Area Scores - September 28

**High School Tennis, Girls**
*Class 1 District 8 Championship*
Mexico: 0
Palmyra: 5
Lady Panthers: (12-4), advance to next week's sectional
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Quincy High: 0
Whitefish Bay (WI.): 4
-- Go 4 The Goal Fall Classic
QND: 8
St. Michael (MO.): 0
-- Go 4 The Goal Fall Classic
Mac Little: Hat trick
Boonville: 1
Hannibal: 4
Keaton Bartz: 2 assists
Pirates: (15-3, 8-0) - 10th straight win
Orion: 1
Macomb: 5
**High School Volleyball**
Mediapolis: 1
14) Fort Madison: 3
25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17
Danville: 0
7) Holy Trinity: 3
25-22, 25-10, 25-7
Emily Box: 20 kills
Central Lee: 0
5) New London: 3
25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Rock Bridge: 2
Hannibal: 0
Kyler Rademan: 14 assists
Kaylee Falconer: 10 digs, 6 kills
Macomb: 2
Southeastern: 0
25-21, 25-15
Anna Dively: 25 assists, 8 digs
Beardstown: 2
Liberty: 1
25-19, 23-25, 26-24
Paige Knuffman: 15 kills, 13 digs, 11 pts
Biggsville WC: 0
Illini West: 2
25-23, 25-18
Gracie McDowell: 14 kills
Kelly Sirtak: 23 assists
Mackenzie Duffy: 26 digs
Meredosia/Chambersburg: 0
Pittsfield: 2
25-20, 25-21
Adelyn Cox: 13 assists, 10 pts
Triopia: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-18, 25-17
Jordan Brite: 4 kills
West Hancock: 0
South Fulton: 2
25-16, 25-23
**High School Softball**
Hannibal: 11
Rock Bridge: 8
(10 Innings)
Centralia: 12
Palmyra: 6
-- Centralia wins CCC title
Knox County: 1
Highland: 14
Becca Scott: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI's
Marion County: 0
Monroe City: 17
Clark County: 13
South Shelby: 9
Isabella Acklie/Aubry Boulware: 2-run HR's each
Louisiana: 8
Brookfield: 1
Faith Rule: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Canton: 11
Scotland County: 5
Laken Hugenberg: HR
Bowling Green: 0
North Callaway: 4
**High School Golf**
-- GIRLS
1) Quincy High: 180
2) Pittsfield: 202
*Medalist* Krystal Burgtorf: 42
-- BOYS
1) Quincy High: 158
2) Burlington: 175
Top Blue Devils -- Jimmie Patterson (37) and Parker Campbell (38)
**College Volleyball**
Culver-Stockton: 0
Evangel: 3
25-21, 25-16, 25-15
Monica Bumbry: 10 kills
Lady Wildcats: (7-14, 1-7)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Central Baptist: 2
25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 15-9
Lady Trojans: (4-14, 1-2)
