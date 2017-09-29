Pittsfield car burglar arrested

The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries.

Chief Kenneth Yelliott stated over the past week the police department received six reports of burglaries to unlocked vehicles. He stated one of the victims was able to provide information that led to a break in the investigation.

Yelliott stated Friday morning officers arrested Gavin Stephenson, 20 of Pittsfield, Illinois.

Stephenson was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and lodged in the Pike County Jail, according to Yelliott.

Yelliott stated the investigation was ongoing and charges are anticipated with two other individuals.