Pittsfield car burglar arrested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pittsfield car burglar arrested

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries. 

Chief Kenneth Yelliott stated over the past week the police department received six reports of burglaries to unlocked vehicles. He stated one of the victims was able to provide information that led to a break in the investigation.

Yelliott stated Friday morning officers arrested Gavin Stephenson, 20 of Pittsfield, Illinois. 

Stephenson was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and lodged in the Pike County Jail, according to Yelliott.

Yelliott stated the investigation was ongoing and charges are anticipated with two other individuals. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.