LiHEAP program begins

Two Rivers Regional Council will begin accepting applications for their LiHEAP program Monday, a month later than when officials said the program normally begins.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LiHEAP, typically begins in September. However, due to budgetary reasons, the application process was delayed.

Two Rivers Regional Council Director Becky Pruden said that can be troubling for families on fixed incomes.

"They're used to calling in September 1st so when they were calling in and we told them the program had been delayed til October, it worries them a lot because they're used to it in September," stated Pruden. "Then they come in, they get it and they're ready for when the winter hits."

Pruden said this program is critical for those who rely on it.

"It's very important for low income families, for our elderly. Everything continues to rise but social security and SSI does not, and if it does it's very little. So, it's very important that they go ahead and call in during their priority period."

The priority period for those 60 and older or anyone with disability starts today. The program then opens up to families with children under the age of 6 in November followed by all other qualified families in December.

Pruden also said it's important to apply early. She said to call and make an appointment today when their office opens at 8 a.m. Their number is (217) 224-8171.

Pruden said when you come in make sure you have your social security cards, your income for the last 30 days, and your most recent gas and electric bill.

