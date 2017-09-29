Friday Sports Extra - September 29

**HS Football**
(IHSA)
8) Rock Island Alleman:
Quincy High:
Quincy Notre Dame:
Breese Mater Dei:
Macomb:
4) West Hancock:
Central:
Unity:
Triopia:
4) Brown County:
Jacksonville Routt:
Beardstown:
Carrollton:
Pleasant Hill-Western:
Calhoun:
West Central:
Pittsfield:
PORTA:
8) Elmwood-Brimfield:
Illini West:
Rushville-Industry:
Lewistown:
2) Farmington:
Bushnell-West Prairie:
(IAHSAA)
Washington:
Keokuk:
Ft. Madison:
Solon:
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont:
Central Lee:
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal:
Moberly:
6) Centralia:
Palmyra:
Highland:
South Shelby:
Clark County:
Louisiana:
Paris:
2) Monroe City:
Macon:
Brookfield:
Scotland County:
Knox County:
8) North Callaway:
Van-Far:
Mark Twain:
Montgomery County:
Bowling Green:
9) South Callaway:
Clopton-Elsberry:
Wright City:
North Shelby:
Stanberry:
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.