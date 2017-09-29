HHS Secretary resigns amid controversy over travel - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HHS Secretary resigns amid controversy over travel

Price visited Quincy earlier this year. Price visited Quincy earlier this year.

The White House announced Friday afternoon that Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price resigned.

A statement from the White House stated Price offered his resignation earlier Friday and the President accepted. 

The statement said the President intended to designate Don Wright of Virginia to serve as acting secretary. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

The resignation comes amid criticism of his travel on private planes. 

