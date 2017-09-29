QPS looking to increase attendance with new program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS looking to increase attendance with new program

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QPS would like to increase student attendance.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 'Attendance Adds Up' program aims to raise the district's current attendance rate of 93 percent, to 95 or 96 percent. 

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Friday that attendance percentages play a role in how much general state aid the district receives, and if students aren't going to school as much, it can take a big toll on them academically.

"It's important that kids are in school." Webb said. "Studies show that if they miss two days a month, in the early grades they could fall behind in reading or math, and in the later grades they're going to miss key content."

Webb added that the district is now reaching out to community programs like Teen Reach and the Madonna House to help increase attendance.

