Tri-states brace for more deer collisions

Multiple auto body shops in Quincy have working on cars that have hit deer, and they anticipate that will only continue to increase.

Hilbing Autobody Owner Craig Hilbing said on Friday that his shop is seeing more and more deer collisions.

He said hunting, farming, and mating season for deer are all to blame for the increased activity.

Hilbing also said that it's important that drivers don't swerve, and remember to slow down and drive safely so they can avoid accidents.

"It starts to get dark earlier which limits viability, so it makes the probability of the deer accidents to increase." Hilbing said. "Also the farmers getting in the fields kind of stir things up and move them around."

Adams County Resident Dan Ellwood said he's familiar with deer. In his lifetime, he's hit five or six with his car.

"There's always one that will just pop up out of nowhere." Ellwood said. "So you know it's one of those things that happens and you can't predict."

Collision Solutions Inc. in Quincy is also beginning to see cars with damage from deer hits. Owner Jeff Stone said business really begins to pick up this time of year.

"I've seen anywhere from twenty or thirty (deer hits) in the October months, to almost fifty."

Those crashes can be costly ones. Stone said around 20 percent of the deer collisions his shop sees are total losses.

"It can do quite a bit of damage." Stone said. "The best thing is to slow down as much as possible. You can have an airbag deployment. You can have lots of front end damage."

Drivers like Ellwood said they try their best to be extra cautious during this time. Things like slowing down, and not swerving are essential.

"You just be wary of if you see one, if there's one running, they'll run up on the road in seconds, and there's nothing you can do." Ellwood said. "You just hit them."

Stone also added that if you hit a deer, it's important to make sure your vehicle isn't leaking any fluids before you drive it. That can prevent burning up your engine.