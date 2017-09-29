Quincy students raise money for hurricane victims

The school said Hy-Vee is going to match the amount raised.

Many people are still recovering after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and a Quincy elementary school wants to help.

Second grade students at St. Dominic Elementary School asked their school and parents to donate to help hurricane victims.

The students managed to raise more than $1,000 and they donated the money to Hy-Vee for Hurricane relief.

Second grade teacher Sharon Phillips said this was a service project for the second graders at St. Dominic. Hy-Vee was at the school on Friday to accept the donation.

"Very rewarding I mean it's nice to see the community come together and do stuff like this for people that really need it," said Phillips

The school said Hy-Vee will also match the amount raised for the hurricane relief.