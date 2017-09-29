Deaf students visit 911 center

Seniors at QU were there to help interpret the presentation.

Members of the Deaf Community have the ability to text 911 in case of an emergency.

Deaf students from QU and Quincy Public Schools and members of the deaf community visited the Quincy/Adams County 911 Center.

Students from Quincy University, Quincy Public Schools and members of the deaf community learned how to communicate today better with police in an emergency.

As part of QU's Deaf Awareness Week, two groups toured the Quincy Adams County 911 dispatch center. They also learned to text police if they're in trouble. In February of 2016 the 9-1-1 dispatch center turned on the 9-1-1 texting capability.

"I can text the police, Officer Calkins, if there is an emergency," said Gunner Oening who is a deaf student.

"They've largely transitioned to that for communication and being able to accept those calls is a great benefit to them and to us," said Mark Krzystofczyk the Quincy/Adams Co. 911 Assistant Director.

A reminder if you text 911 be sure to include your location.