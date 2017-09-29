Ellington holds 'thank you' lunch for ADM

The staff was able to eat with the students.

A 'thank you' lunch was hosted by Ellington Elementary for the ADM staff on Friday.

The Ellington Elementary PTA provided lunch for the ADM staff. Students also had the chance to say thank you while they ate lunch with the staff.

The President of the PTA said this is one way they are able to give back to ADM for their help.

"Thank you for everything they've done for Ellington over the years," said Tiffany Shannon the PTA President. "All their donations, all their hard work, and everything that they've done to help the students out."

She said the students are looking forward to Halloween when they can go trick or treating at ADM.