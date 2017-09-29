Mendon diners evacuated after electrical fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mendon diners evacuated after electrical fire

Posted:
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A crowd of diners forced to evacuate in Mendon Friday night after a small electrical fire.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.at Mendon's Diner & Tap on West Collins Street. Witnesses say there was a loud sound and the lights flickered after
authorities say the Ameren meter started smoking.

Nobody was hurt and the building was not damaged.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.