Culver-Stockton unveils new residence hall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Culver-Stockton unveils new residence hall

Posted:

Culver-Stockton College showed off it's new residence hall and held a dedication Friday.

Officials unveiled the Carolyn and Robert Brown Residence Hall. The hall cost just shy of $3-million to build but, was funded through donations.

Officials say the campus has been growing at such a rapid rate, they needed the building to accommodate it, the hall also offers classroom space. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.