Local family brings fun to new pumpkin farm

A pumpkin farm with a lot to offer recently opened in Adams County.

Autumn Moon Family Farm opened in Mendon after a family wanted to bring some fun to the area. This pumpkin patch features slingshot targets, a corn maze, a jumping pillow and of course pumpkins.

The owners said they traveled as far as Omaha, Nebraska visiting pumpkin farms to gather ideas for their own.

"We enjoyed doing it," Co-owner Tim Alexander said. "We thought well there's nothing like this back here at home so we wanted to bring it back home and enjoy it here."

"We have been working all year," Co-Owner Sherry Alexander said."We started on a few things during the winter last year, but otherwise we've been working all Spring and all Summer."

The farm is located at 122 E. Mill St. in Mendon, Illinois and open now through October 31st. It's open everyday besides Tuesday and Thursday. General Admission is $6 for kids and $3 for adults. You can find more information on their Facebook page.