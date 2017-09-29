Palmyra acknowledges mistakenly overcharging tickets

A woman and her lawyer accused the city of Palmyra, Missouri for allegedly charging more for a ticket than legally allowed under Missouri law.

According to Mayor Loren Graham, out of the 70 tickets reviewed by city officials going back to January -- when the new law took effect, 13 were overcharged. The Mayor said that people paid more money to law enforcement funds that were not entitled to the city. Those people are expected to get a refund.

"We'll send a check to the people," Graham said. "We have their names and addresses and we'll send them a check along with a letter stating that they paid over what we were entitled and an apology."

The mayor said there were mistakes made and that people were simply overcharged, but that the city is not intentionally extorting money from people. Graham said moving forward, drivers will still be able to pay to amend their tickets and that policy in that regard will not change.