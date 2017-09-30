Friday Sports Extra - September 29

**IHSA**
8) Alleman: 14
Quincy High: 35
Jirehl Brock: 4 TD's
Logan Ross: TD pass to Adante Crider
Blue Devils: (4-2, 3-0) - 4th straight win
QND: 49
Breese Mater Dei: 14
Jackson Connell: 3 TD's (43-yard reception, 42-yard INT return, fumble recovery in end zone)
Raiders: (3-3)
Macomb: 20
4) West Hancock: 68
Titans: (6-0), earns playoff berth
Bombers: (1-5)
Triopia: 20
Brown County: 34
Darian Drake: 3 TD's
Hornets: (6-0), earns playoff spot
Central: 28
Unity-Payson: 23
Cole Williams: 174 yards rushing
Wilson Stotts: 126 yards rushing
Taylor Klusmeyer: 17-29, 239 yards, 2 TD's
Panthers: (4-2)
Mustangs: (2-4)
JX Routt: 9
Beardstown: 48
Tigers: (4-2)
10) Carrollton: 38
Pleasant Hill: 20
Wolves: (2-4)
Calhoun: 46
West Central: 14
Cougars: (1-5)
8) Elmwood-Brimfield: 60
Illini West: 6
Chargers: (3-3)
2) Farmington: 40
Bushnell/WP: 6
Sparclones: (4-2)
Rushville-Industry: 20
Lewistown: 21
Rockets: (0-6)
Pittsfield: 0
PORTA: 28
Saukees: (0-6)
**MSHSAA**
Hannibal: 13
Moberly: 18
Gabe Worthington: 196 yards passing, TD
Pirates: (4-3)
6) Centralia: 0
Palmyra: 35
Panthers: (6-1), 6th straight win
Jarom Alexander: 221 yards rushing
Paris: 0
2) Monroe City: 54
Panthers: (7-0)
Coyotes: (2-5)
Highland: 0
South Shelby: 44
Cardinals: (3-4)
Cougars: (0-7)
Clark County: 62
Louisiana: 0
Indians: (3-4)
Bulldogs: (0-7)
Macon: 32
Brookfield: 21
Scotland County: 28
Knox County: 6
Tigers: (4-3)
Eagles: (4-3)
Mark Twain: 13
Montgomery County: 34
Tigers: (1-6)
8) North Callaway: 47
Van-Far: 0
Indians: (4-3)
Bowling Green: 12
9) South Callaway: 47
Bobcats: (3-4)
Clopton-Elsberry: 22
Wright City: 62
North Shelby: 6
Stanberry: 64
Raiders: (2-5)
**IHSAA**
Fort Madison: 0
Solon: 62
Bloodhounds: (3-3)
Washington: 63
Keokuk: 0
Chiefs: (0-7)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont: 14
Central Lee: 16
Adam Rooney: 115 yards rushing, 2 TD's
Jared Brisby: 13 tackles
Hawks: (4-2)
